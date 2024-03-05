ECONOMY TRANSPORT

Electric buses have arrived, but not their chargers

[Intime]

The first 140 electric buses from Chinese company Yutong may have arrived in Athens last weekend – plus another 110 in Thessaloniki – and the time is approaching for their circulation on the road, but Kathimerini understands there are issues with the accompanying equipment.

The State Audit Council considers a procurement contract concerning bus chargers to contain irregularities, so for the time being the four charging stations of OSY (Road Transport Organization) will not be operative. Instead, the buses will be charged at the trolley bus stations at Rouf and Attikis Square, starting with 38 buses on a trial period.

