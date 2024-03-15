Air seat availability from the US soars 27% this year

Airlines have increased their available air seats for travel to Greece this summer by 10.1% from last year, anticipating strong demand.

Among the four major markets from which Greece attracts visitors, the United States stands out with a 27.2% increase in available air seats, to 613,200 seats for the March-October period.

Scheduled air seats from Germany for the same period have increased by 11% to 4.5 million, while from the United Kingdom the increase is more moderate, at 6.4% to 5.5 million.

Scheduled air seats from France have also increased by 10.1%, while a corresponding increase is also recorded for the transport capacity from Italy this year.