ECONOMY TOURISM

Air seat availability from the US soars 27% this year

Air seat availability from the US soars 27% this year

Airlines have increased their available air seats for travel to Greece this summer by 10.1% from last year, anticipating strong demand.

Among the four major markets from which Greece attracts visitors, the United States stands out with a 27.2% increase in available air seats, to 613,200 seats for the March-October period.

Scheduled air seats from Germany for the same period have increased by 11% to 4.5 million, while from the United Kingdom the increase is more moderate, at 6.4% to 5.5 million.

Scheduled air seats from France have also increased by 10.1%, while a corresponding increase is also recorded for the transport capacity from Italy this year. 

Tourism Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police cracks down on illegal airport transport services
TRANSPORT

Police cracks down on illegal airport transport services

Aegean carried 9.5 million passengers on international flights in 2023
BUSINESS

Aegean carried 9.5 million passengers on international flights in 2023

Iraklio airport reopens to traffic after maintenance work
ECONOMY

Iraklio airport reopens to traffic after maintenance work

More seats than ever to Athens
AIR TRANSPORT

More seats than ever to Athens

Air Arabia adding flights to Greece this summer
ECONOMY

Air Arabia adding flights to Greece this summer

Wizz Air sees business soar in Cyprus
BUSINESS

Wizz Air sees business soar in Cyprus