ECONOMY TRANSPORT

Police cracks down on illegal airport transport services

Police cracks down on illegal airport transport services
[Shutterstock]

Tourists visiting Athens are advised against using private transport services that do not have proper taxi licenses, following a crackdown on mini-vans carrying paying passengers to and from Athens airport.

During a series of checks on the Attiki Odos ring road serving the capital’s airport, officers identified 42 such unlicensed mini-vans, slapping them with fines of 6,800 euros each and revoking the drivers’ licenses for 30 days.

The owners and/or drivers of the vehicles were fined 3,000 euros each for illegally offering a transport service, while the owners were fined an additional 800 euros for not having a valid rental license.
Additional fines were imposed in three cases where the mini-vans did not have a sign indicating that they were providing transport services.

In total, the fines imposed by the Attica Traffic Police and the Attiki Odos Traffic Police division came to 285,000 euros.

Police Transport Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Government plans to bring in 40,000 workers from six countries
ECONOMY

Government plans to bring in 40,000 workers from six countries

Greece-Bulgaria-Romania trilateral meeting on establishing transport corridor
ECONOMY

Greece-Bulgaria-Romania trilateral meeting on establishing transport corridor

Commission officials in Athens to assess progress in absorption of EU funds
ECONOMY

Commission officials in Athens to assess progress in absorption of EU funds

Talks on small card payments
BANKING

Talks on small card payments

Rural Development Minister discusses CAP changes
ECONOMY

Rural Development Minister discusses CAP changes

You’ve got mail, from AADE
TAXATION

You’ve got mail, from AADE