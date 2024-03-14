Police cracks down on illegal airport transport services

Tourists visiting Athens are advised against using private transport services that do not have proper taxi licenses, following a crackdown on mini-vans carrying paying passengers to and from Athens airport.

During a series of checks on the Attiki Odos ring road serving the capital’s airport, officers identified 42 such unlicensed mini-vans, slapping them with fines of 6,800 euros each and revoking the drivers’ licenses for 30 days.

The owners and/or drivers of the vehicles were fined 3,000 euros each for illegally offering a transport service, while the owners were fined an additional 800 euros for not having a valid rental license.

Additional fines were imposed in three cases where the mini-vans did not have a sign indicating that they were providing transport services.

In total, the fines imposed by the Attica Traffic Police and the Attiki Odos Traffic Police division came to 285,000 euros.