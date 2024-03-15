E-buses to hit Athens, Thessaloniki streets in May

Within May electric buses will be on the streets of Athens and Thessaloniki, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport responsible for Transportation Christina Alexopoulou emphasized in an interview on Wednesday with Real FM radio.

As she stated, the objective is to upgrade the fleets of both cities with each new bus entering service replacing an older one.

“We aim to introduce modern, environmentally friendly buses to the fleet and encourage citizens to opt to use them over their cars,” she added.