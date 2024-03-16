Shipping meets artificial intelligence

The maritime industry is on the cusp of a transformative era with artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as a prominent player. Insights from key exhibitors at the upcoming Posidonia Shipping Εxhibition reveal a new landscape, where industry leaders strategically align with the inexorable rise of AI and consider adopting it already.

According to Theodore Vokos, managing director at Posidonia Exhibitions SA, demand for space from advanced technology and innovation companies providing services to the shipping industry has risen significantly for this summer’s edition of Posidonia, which will be held at Athens’ Metropolitan Expo Center on June 3-7.

He said: “A comprehensive report on the future landscape of AI in the maritime sector, titled ‘Out of the Box’ and produced by Lloyd’s Register and maritime innovation consultancy firm Thetius, indicates that the market for AI-driven systems and vessel autonomy is expected to achieve a collective value of $5 billion by 2028. According to the report, presently there are already 276 active companies identified in the maritime AI segment. The report underscores the significance of proactive investment by maritime organizations in enhancing their comprehension of AI across various levels. It recommends a strategic focus on workforce education and training initiatives to augment awareness of safety measures and regulations pertinent to advanced technologies within the maritime domain.”

Emmis Marine, an industrial manufacturer of premium electrical supply and control solutions, signifies a broader industry sentiment. Owner and CEO Andreas Miserlis emphasizes the industry’s advanced technological standing, where AI is recognized as pivotal in addressing current challenges. Miserlis articulates a proactive stance, with plans to incorporate AI into research and development, aligning technology with industry needs. “AI stands at the forefront of meeting the technological demands of the maritime industry. Our commitment to incorporating AI into our R&D department and production lines reflects our approach to staying ahead,” he said.

The maritime manufacturing sector in general, also exemplified by Captain Nemo, foresees rapid AI adoption. The emphasis on data analysis and project development reflects a keen awareness of AI’s potential to streamline processes and drive innovation.