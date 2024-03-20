ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks claw back some lost ground

ATHEX: Stocks claw back some lost ground

The Greek stock market rebounded on Wednesday, driven mainly by Piraeus Bank and other lenders, but the daily turnover showed a significant decrease from the previous days, which is partly explained by the simultaneous reopening of a state bond. Rising stocks outnumbered the losers at a two-to-one ratio, while the market anticipated the verdict of various central banks about benchmark interest rates.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,417.72 points, adding 1.02% to Tuesday’s 1,403.47 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.12%, ending at 3,416.97 points.

The banks index earned 2.06%, as Piraeus soared 4.23%, National fetched 2.19% and Alpha grew 2.07%.

Terna Energy collected 2.78% and OPAP improved 2.22%, while Sarantis gave up 2.94% and Lamda Development eased 1.01%.

In total 68 stocks enjoyed gains, 34 posted losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last seven sessions, amounting to 138.6 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €180.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.59% to close at 145.46 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Clear move downward for bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Clear move downward for bourse

ATHEX: Negligible losses for the week
STOCKS

ATHEX: Negligible losses for the week

ATHEX: Late rally takes index over 1,400 pts
STOCKS

ATHEX: Late rally takes index over 1,400 pts

ATHEX: Benchmark a whisker from 1,400 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark a whisker from 1,400 points

ATHEX: Some recovery after decline on Monday
STOCKS

ATHEX: Some recovery after decline on Monday

ATHEX: Local index slumps below 1,400-pt mark
STOCKS

ATHEX: Local index slumps below 1,400-pt mark