ATHEX: Stocks claw back some lost ground

The Greek stock market rebounded on Wednesday, driven mainly by Piraeus Bank and other lenders, but the daily turnover showed a significant decrease from the previous days, which is partly explained by the simultaneous reopening of a state bond. Rising stocks outnumbered the losers at a two-to-one ratio, while the market anticipated the verdict of various central banks about benchmark interest rates.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,417.72 points, adding 1.02% to Tuesday’s 1,403.47 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.12%, ending at 3,416.97 points.

The banks index earned 2.06%, as Piraeus soared 4.23%, National fetched 2.19% and Alpha grew 2.07%.

Terna Energy collected 2.78% and OPAP improved 2.22%, while Sarantis gave up 2.94% and Lamda Development eased 1.01%.

In total 68 stocks enjoyed gains, 34 posted losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last seven sessions, amounting to 138.6 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €180.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.59% to close at 145.46 points.