Freeze put on building permit applications ahead of CoS verdict

Attica local authorities are putting an end to the issuance of building permits with height and square footage bonuses, as provided for in the New Building Regulations.

Permit applications have skyrocketed recently, as hundreds of property owners and builders apply to secure the right to build taller and bigger buildings before the decision of the Council of State, which is expected to be negative and to judge the related benefits as unconstitutional.

Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni Mayor Grigoris Konstantellos tells Kathimerini, “we accept about 50 applications a month for building permits, but already in the first fortnight of March we have received over 70.”