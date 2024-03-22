ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Minor drop on reduced turnover

After a tight session at Athinon Avenue, the main index of the Greek stock market closed on Friday with small losses that were not enough to offset all of the gains it had recorded over the course of the week. Turnover, however, declined significantly, dropping below the 100-million-euro mark, after the completion of the index rebalancing and the prospect of the Easter holidays for many Western markets.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,425.16 points, shedding 0.36% from Thursday’s 1,430.35 points. On a weekly basis it grew 0.22%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.57%, ending at 3,434.21 points and the banks index declined 0.95%.

EYDAP jumped 7.25%, Helleniq Energy expanded 3.28% and ElvalHalcor grew 2.72%, as Alpha Bank parted with 1.88% and Piraeus Bank eased 1.76%.

In total 50 stocks recorded gains, 53 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last three weeks, amounting to €94.9 million euros, down from Thursday’s €130.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.18% to close at 144.80 points.

