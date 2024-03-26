ATHEX: Three-day week begins with decline

A short trading week of just three days has started at the Greek stock market with a moderate decline for the benchmark and the majority of stocks, though a number of blue chips responded to pressure and rebounded. Turnover also showed signs of significant recovery on Tuesday, after one more long weekend and ahead of another.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,422.51 points, shedding 0.19% from Friday’s 1,425.16 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.38%, ending at 3,421.31 points.

The banks index conceded 0.21%, as Alpha dropped 2.93%, Piraeus parted with 0.46% and Eurobank eased 0.11%, while National advanced 1.66%.

Among the other blue chips, Sarantis grabbed 3.64% and Ellaktor climbed 2.62%, as ElvalHalcor gave up 3.04%, Public Power Corporation shrank 2.53% and OTE telecom declined 2.25%.

In total 48 stocks boasted gains, 62 posted losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounting to 134.7 million euros, up from last Friday’s €94.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.21% to close at 144.50 points.