Why Mykonos is heading for a second year of tourism decline

The figures so far show that this season will be exceptionally good for Greek tourism. However, this does not seem to be the case for Mykonos, which for the second consecutive year is showing that it will have fewer visitors.

Data show a fresh reduction, not only in bookings, but also in available airline seats.

Observers note that the inadequate infrastructure, the overcrowding, and the high prices have damaged the island’s reputation.

Tourism professionals are trying to restore the brand name of Mykonos. Negative comments and the demand decrease are interpreted mainly as disapproval of services provided, with the exception of hotels.