ATHEX: Slow decline for majority of stocks

Stocks continued their decline on Wednesday at the Greek stock market, led by banks, which had traders cashing in some of the last few weeks’ gains. Turnover was significantly reduced compared to Tuesday. 

Thursday’s session is the final one not only for the week but also for the month, as Athinon Avenue will remain closed on Friday, due to the Good Friday holiday at most Western bourses.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,417.59 points, shedding 0.35% from Tuesday’s 1,422.51 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.42%, ending at 3,406.83 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.23%. 

The banks index declined 1.25%, on Alpha falling 1.58%, National dropping 1.48%, Piraeus sinking 1.29% and Eurobank giving up 0.67%. Ellaktor jumped 3.53% and Sarantis fetched 1.75%, while Motor Oil parted with 1.38%.

In total 41 stocks reported gains, 65 sustained losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounting to 98.4 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €134.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.08% to close at 144.38 points. 

Stocks

