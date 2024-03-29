ECONOMY TOURISM

January visitors beat forecasts

January visitors beat forecasts

January posted a great increase in the number of tourists, but also in the money they spent during their stay in Greece, in what is usually a quiet month for tourism.

According to Bank of Greece data, the annual increase in receipts was 27% and visitors 16% – much higher than the already strong trend of 2023 but also the positive forecasts for 2024 (+10% in arrivals).

Inbound visitor traffic to Greece in January, according to the central bank, amounted to 737,300 travelers, with road arrivals soaring 24.8%. Travel receipts grew to 278.3 million euros, up 27.1% from January 2023.

Such facts impress even the most optimistic observers, especially since a closer look at the data reveals a significant increase in foreigners visiting Thessaloniki, large growth in road arrivals, especially from Turkey, and an explosive 260% increase in US travelers over the year’s first month.

Notably, the large five-star hotels in Athens that Kathimerini has contacted say they have not seen such an increase in their occupancy rates that corresponds to this rise in tourism; on the contrary, they are at similar levels to last year, which means most of the additional visitors must have stayed in short-term rentals.

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Beach bar in Mykonos fined for taking over seashore
ECONOMY

Beach bar in Mykonos fined for taking over seashore

Why Mykonos is heading for a second year of tourism decline
TOURISM

Why Mykonos is heading for a second year of tourism decline

MSC Cruises expands schedule to 12-month operation in Greece
TOURISM

MSC Cruises expands schedule to 12-month operation in Greece

Short-stay turnover at €3.5 bln
TOURISM

Short-stay turnover at €3.5 bln

Ikos Resorts expands in Spain
BUSINESS

Ikos Resorts expands in Spain

Greek hoteliers not keen on being told what music to play 
ECONOMY

Greek hoteliers not keen on being told what music to play 