ATHEX: Slight drop for the week and month

March proved to be the first month of decline – albeit marginal – after four months of growth for the benchmark of the Greek stock market, which dropped just 0.17% from end-February. In the last session of the local bourse ahead of the four-day recess, most stocks posted gains despite the decline of the banks index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,422.35 points, adding 0.34% to Wednesday’s 1,417.59 points. The week has closed with a decline of 0.20%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.40%, ending at 3,420.41 points, while the banks index contracted 0.41%.

OPAP grew 2.58%, Jumbo improved 1.68% and Terna Energy augmented 1.58%, just as Viohalco gave up 1.61%.

In total 56 stocks recorded gains, 47 suffered losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 112.7 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €98.4 million.

Athinon Avenue will next reopen on Tuesday, as it will remain closed on Friday and Monday owing to the Easter holidays at most other European bourses.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.65% to 145.32 points.