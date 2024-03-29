ECONOMY

Stylianides: Greece ought to co-shape shipping rules

Shipping and Island Policy Minister Christos Stylianides spoke about the possibilities of utilizing European financing tools for the green transition of ports and ships at an event held at the Eugenides Foundation in Athens on Friday afternoon.

The minister described the recent agreement of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on the green transition of shipping as a milestone.

He added that recently there has been a common concern that Greek shipping will remain competitive in order to maintain its leading role.

He also emphasized that Greece has always been a steadfast supporter of global shipping rules but should also be a co-shaper of them at the same time.

