Digital Labor Card in industry and retail

The Digital Labor Card will be fully implemented in the industry and retail sectors as of July 1, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security said on Monday.
The decision has already been published in the Government Gazette, and takes into account the two sectors’ demands, the ministry said.
It also safeguards workers’ rights, as it guarantees fair pay for changed schedules and overtime work. According to the ministry, there is sufficient time for companies to take the necessary steps to synchronize with the new Ergani II information system.
“The progress in the implementation of the Digital Work Card in the industries in which it is implemented is very important. Already, more than 3,500 employees from 250 companies have been paid for the hours worked, because they were identified by the electronic checks of the Digital Working Card,” said Minister Domna Michailidou.
 
Employment

