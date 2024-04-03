BCA College charts Posidonia course

BCA College, a prominent name in maritime education based in Greece, is gearing up to make waves at Posidonia 2024 on June 3-7.

BCA College specializes in providing bachelor’s and master’s programs in shipping studies and has been a consistent participant in Posidonia since 2000, always aiming at networking opportunities, gaining industry insights, and enhancing brand visibility.

Through a recently announced collaboration with the University of West London (UWL), BCA College has established the Hellenic Institute of Maritime Studies (HIMS) which is set to commence operations this summer in London, offering programs in maritime business, finance, maritime engineering, logistics, supply chain management, maritime cybersecurity, and law.

This initiative marks the first Greek-British educational partnership wherein a Greek educational institution contributes expertise and actively participates in the establishment of an educational institution abroad with global reach, fostering international collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Harris Daskalakis, executive director of BCA, said: “Participating in Posidonia 2024 aligns perfectly with our strategic vision for BCA College. As we navigate the ever-evolving maritime landscape, this exhibition provides a unique opportunity to share insights, explore cutting-edge technologies, and strengthen our position as a leading institution in maritime education.”