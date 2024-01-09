Poor households squeezed, study shows

Low-income households spend a very high proportion of their income on college and university education compared to higher-income households, according to a study by the Center for Research and Training in Public Health, Health Policy and Primary Healthcare released on Monday and based on the latest data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority.

The study noted that the burden on households, i.e. the proportion of their income they spend on post-secondary and higher education, is inversely proportional to their income. It also showed that household spending on technological and university education has remained at the same level in recent years.

Typically, in 2019 and 2018 it came to 329 million euros. That was, of course, higher than in 2012 by 6.2% as spending had come to 310 million euros that year. In 2014, Greek families spent 348 million euros.