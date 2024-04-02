ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark slumps 2% after recess

The imported concerns, such as the losses at the start of the Wall Street session, the growing tension in domestic politics and the recent fatigue of buyers led Greek stocks to a significant decline on Tuesday after the four-day recess. The benchmark dropped below the 1,400-point mark and the acceleration of the drop over the course of the day points to further profit-taking in the sessions to come.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,393.84 points, shedding 2% from Thursday’s 1,422.35 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.95%, ending at 3,353.65 points.

The banks index conceded 2.08%, as Piraeus shrank 2.79%, Alpha fell 1.03%, Eurobank gave up 0.95% and National eased 0.44%.

Aegean Air slumped  4.31%, Viohalco lost 4.17%, Coca-Cola HBC parted with 3.73%, ElvalHalcor sank 3.67% and Mytilineos diminished 3.36%.

In total 18 stocks posted gains, 88 reported losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 119.2 million euros, up from last Thursday’s €112.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.36% to close at 144.80 points. 

