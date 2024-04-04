DYPA training program involves universities too

Universities have had an active, albeit limited, role in the training programs run by the Public Employment Service (DYPA) throughout the previous period, and financed by the Recovery Fund.

It is the first time that unemployed and employed people gained access to training programs offered by the lifelong learning centers of universities, within the framework of the provisions of the law by which DYPA was reorganized.

Therefore, for example, the University of Athens trained 1,258 unemployed people who participated in the first cycle of the relevant program.

Kathimerini understands the pie is shared among many training providers, large and small.