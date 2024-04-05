Hatzidakis: Gov’t needs to stick to its budget

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis told the Parliament’s Finance and European Affairs Committees on Thursday that the government will “have to be serious as regards fiscal policy and we will be. We believe in fiscal seriousness.”

Referring to the course of the deliberations on the reform of EU’s economic governance framework, Hatzidakis said that “the European compromise as regards the adoption of the new economic and fiscal framework is good for our country.”

The minister also underlined that the new framework is expected to be approved by the European Parliament by the end of April in order to come into effect in 2024.

This means that national budgets from 2025 onward will be governed and affected by the new fiscal rules, adding that with the new framework, “fiscal responsibility is combined with economic development.”