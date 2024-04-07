Minimum wage increase aligns with average salary

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Domna Michailidou emphasized in an interview on state radio ERA that the increases in the minimum wage are aligned with those in the average salary.

Michailidou underscored that this alignment reflects the government’s economic policy.

She pointed out that the rise in the minimum wage has a positive impact on 13 benefits, including the unemployment benefit, which stands at 509 euros and covers 510,000 citizens.

Regarding inflation, she stated that the government’s goal is to support the most vulnerable households and help employers retain their employees.

She reiterated that the goal is to maintain international competitiveness in the economy, aiming for the minimum wage to reach €950 and the average wage to reach €1,500 by 2027.