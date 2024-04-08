War of words between OSE and Hellenic Train

“You don’t brake in time,” says the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE), “You don’t pick up the trees from the tracks,” Hellenic Train replies, as Kathimerini understands.

“The infrastructure is problematic,” argues Hellenic Train, “the trains are not maintained, they have breakdowns,” OSE claims.

It is a “war” that has been raging since the first moment that the two companies separated and one ceased to be a part of the other.

The tragic accident at Tempe with 57 deaths last year highlighted all the weaknesses of the railway. Yet instead of bringing the two companies closer together to address the burning issues, it has escalated this “war of words.”