ECONOMY RAILWAYS

War of words between OSE and Hellenic Train

War of words between OSE and Hellenic Train

“You don’t brake in time,” says the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE), “You don’t pick up the trees from the tracks,” Hellenic Train replies, as Kathimerini understands.

“The infrastructure is problematic,” argues Hellenic Train, “the trains are not maintained, they have breakdowns,” OSE claims.

It is a “war” that has been raging since the first moment that the two companies separated and one ceased to be a part of the other.

The tragic accident at Tempe with 57 deaths last year highlighted all the weaknesses of the railway. Yet instead of bringing the two companies closer together to address the burning issues, it has escalated this “war of words.”

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Noval’s billion-euro target
BUSINESS

Noval’s billion-euro target

Thanos Hotels aims to open 10 new units in Greece
ECONOMY

Thanos Hotels aims to open 10 new units in Greece

Attica Bank heading for new capital increase
BUSINESS

Attica Bank heading for new capital increase

Attica Group sees its profits soar in 2023
BUSINESS

Attica Group sees its profits soar in 2023

Nereus Digital Bunkers gearing up for Posidonia
ECONOMY

Nereus Digital Bunkers gearing up for Posidonia

Mytilineos expands further in Poland
ECONOMY

Mytilineos expands further in Poland