LOT Polish Airlines resumes Athens-Warsaw flights

LOT Polish Airlines reinstated direct flights from Athens to Warsaw on Thursday. Flights will depart Warsaw daily at 2.10 p.m., with an additional flight added Mondays and Saturdays during the summer.

The flights between Warsaw Chopin Airport and Athens International Airport will be carried out on Embraer 195, Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Connections will be available from Warsaw to other European cities. LOT also flies to Preveza (Aktio) from Warsaw Radom Airport, as of last year. Flights between the two cities are weekly.

Besides Warsaw, the Radom airport is near the major cities of Lodz and Lublin.