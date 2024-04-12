ECONOMY

LOT Polish Airlines resumes Athens-Warsaw flights

LOT Polish Airlines resumes Athens-Warsaw flights

LOT Polish Airlines reinstated direct flights from Athens to Warsaw on Thursday. Flights will depart Warsaw daily at 2.10 p.m., with an additional flight added Mondays and Saturdays during the summer.

The flights between Warsaw Chopin Airport and Athens International Airport will be carried out on Embraer 195, Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Connections will be available from Warsaw to other European cities. LOT also flies to Preveza (Aktio) from Warsaw Radom Airport, as of last year. Flights between the two cities are weekly.

Besides Warsaw, the Radom airport is near the major cities of Lodz and Lublin.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Staikouras at Three Seas Initiative in Vilnius
ECONOMY

Staikouras at Three Seas Initiative in Vilnius

Commission approves major investment for Athens metro
ECONOMY

Commission approves major investment for Athens metro

Athens Airport reports 20% rise in passengers in March
ECONOMY

Athens Airport reports 20% rise in passengers in March

Committee to study aviation tourism ideas for Greece
ECONOMY

Committee to study aviation tourism ideas for Greece

Transport Ministry revives Committee for Aviation Tourism
ECONOMY

Transport Ministry revives Committee for Aviation Tourism

TAIPED signs Egnatia Odos concession deal
ECONOMY

TAIPED signs Egnatia Odos concession deal