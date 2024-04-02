ECONOMY

Transport ministry revives Committee for Aviation Tourism

Greece’s Infrastructure and Transport along with the Tourism Ministry announced they are temporarily re-establishing the Committee for Aviation Tourism in a bid to encourage tourism by small aircraft.

The committee’s job will include submitting proposals, opinions, and legislative reforms on the topic and will be disbanded once it presents a summary of its conclusions to the Infrastructure and Transport minister.

Infrastructure and Transport Secretary General, Ioannis Xifaras, has been appointed chairman of the committee. Members include Tourism Deputy Minister Elena Rapti and aviation officials and experts.

The appointments are unpaid, the ministry said.

