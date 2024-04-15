ATHEX: Notable drop for the local stock market

The Greek stock market failed to follow the cool reaction of most other eurozone bourses to events in Israel over the weekend, and suffered losses on Monday that were somewhat moderated toward the end. The country’s proximity to the Middle East and the increased turnover on the day point to negative treatment of the local bourse by foreign traders in the aftermath of the Iranian drone and missile attack late on Saturday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,390.69 points, shedding 0.71% from Friday’s 1,400.61 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.68%, ending at 3,372.55 points

The banks index conceded 1.29%, as National parted with 2.22%, Alpha fell 1.25%, Eurobank gave up 1.14% and Piraeus slipped 0.16%. Aegean Airlines sank 2.71%, PPC dropped 2.67 and Lamda Development shrank 2.42%, while Sarantis improved 1.79%.

In total 27 stocks made gains, 83 posted losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 153.8 million euros, up from last Friday’s €129.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.19% to close at 145.78 points.