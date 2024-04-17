ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Index sees small recovery after losses

After four sessions of decline for its benchmark, adding up to 4.44%, the Greek stock market rebounded on Wednesday, though not in the fashion that would have offset a significant part of recent losses. The losing streak may have been snapped, but it will take more convincing for traders to revert to the rising course of the month’s first half.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,365.48 points, adding 0.60% to Tuesday’s 1,357.30 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.46%, ending at 3,311.98 points, just as mid-caps outperformed, earning 1.32%.

The banks index only rose 0.22%, as Alpha grabbed 1.15% and Piraeus advanced 0.48%, while National eased 0.25% and Eurobank slipped 0.11%.

Quest Holdings improved 2.99%, Autohellas climbed 2.65%, Cenergy Holdings fetched 2.05% and Coca-Cola HBC collected 2.04%.

In total 75 stocks recorded gains, 29 showed losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 124 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €155.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.02% to close at 143.07 points. 

