ATHEX: Convincing rebound at stock market

This time the bulk of stocks at Athinon Avenue produced a strong reaction on Thursday to the decline of previous days, unlike the weak rebound of Wednesday. The main index reversed a significant portion of its recent losses, even if banks did fail to impress with their recovery on the day. This may be attributed to a possible delay in the planned divestment of bank bailout fund HFSF from National Bank.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,381.07 points, adding 1.14% to Wednesday’s 1,365.48 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.20%, ending at 3,351.70 points.

The banks index underperformed as it garnered only 0.85%. Eurobank earned 1.58%, Alpha rose 0.94%, Piraeus fetched 0.56% and National edged up 0.37%. Lamda Development grabbed 3.61%, GEK Terna grew 3.35%, Mytilineos collected 2.81%, Jumbo increased 2.79% and Aegean Air climbed 2.71%.

In total 72 stocks secured gains, 30 suffered losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 114.7 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €124 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 1.51% to 145.23 points.