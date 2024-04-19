ATHEX: Recovery continues on bourse

The Greek stock market quickly shook off the effect of renewed tensions in the Middle East and reversed its early losses to head higher at the end of a very interesting week regarding the future course of Athinon Avenue. With the European elections approaching and geopolitical events coming thick and fast, traders are likely to have one eye on economic developments and the other on political ones, domestically and abroad.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,392.62 points, adding 0.84% to Thursday’s 1,381.07 points. On a weekly basis it declined 0.57%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.81%, ending at 3,378.85 points, and the banks index advanced 0.50%, once again outperformed by the rest of the market.

Cenergy Holdings soared 5.19%, Viohalco jumped 4.88%, Lamda Development earned 4.39% and ElvalHalcor collected 3.83%.

In total 81 stocks obtained gains, 29 sustained losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 126.3 million euros, up from Thursday’s €114.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.76% to close at 144.13 points.