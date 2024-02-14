Grocers see rise in value and decline in sales

In 2023, based on data by Circana for the main categories of supermarket items (these are the so-called ‘fast-moving consumer goods’ or FMCGs), an increase in sales volume of 2.5% was recorded, with the increase at the same time of turnover reaching 9.3%. [Intime]

Supermarket executives expect the continuation of a decline in sales volume in the first half of 2024, reflecting the impact of price increases on demand, the Research Institute for Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) said in a survey released on Tuesday.

The survey on fast-moving consumer goods’ trends said that the volume of sales is expected to fall by 1.3% in the first half of 2024 compared with the same period last year, while the value of sales is expected to rise by 1.6% over the same period.

The survey was conducted in the period January 15-31 on a sample of 130 executives from the supermarket sector.

A total of 62% of respondents said the value of sales will rise in the first half of the year (down from 80% in the previous survey) while 15% expected a decline.

Executives expect a decline in the volume of sales by 1.4% in the first half of 2024 (up from -1.1% in the previous survey).

Thirty-five percent of respondents said economic conditions improved in the second half of 2023, while 38% said conditions deteriorated. This reading is the third highest since January 2017.

IELKA said the factors significantly affecting price hikes were transport costs (85%), international raw material prices (75%), energy costs (60%), labor costs (59%), regulation (55%) and cost of money (53%).