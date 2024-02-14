ECONOMY

Grocers see rise in value and decline in sales

Grocers see rise in value and decline in sales
In 2023, based on data by Circana for the main categories of supermarket items (these are the so-called ‘fast-moving consumer goods’ or FMCGs), an increase in sales volume of 2.5% was recorded, with the increase at the same time of turnover reaching 9.3%. [Intime]

Supermarket executives expect the continuation of a decline in sales volume in the first half of 2024, reflecting the impact of price increases on demand, the Research Institute for Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) said in a survey released on Tuesday.

The survey on fast-moving consumer goods’ trends said that the volume of sales is expected to fall by 1.3% in the first half of 2024 compared with the same period last year, while the value of sales is expected to rise by 1.6% over the same period.

The survey was conducted in the period January 15-31 on a sample of 130 executives from the supermarket sector.

A total of 62% of respondents said the value of sales will rise in the first half of the year (down from 80% in the previous survey) while 15% expected a decline.

Executives expect a decline in the volume of sales by 1.4% in the first half of 2024 (up from -1.1% in the previous survey).

Thirty-five percent of respondents said economic conditions improved in the second half of 2023, while 38% said conditions deteriorated. This reading is the third highest since January 2017.

IELKA said the factors significantly affecting price hikes were transport costs (85%), international raw material prices (75%), energy costs (60%), labor costs (59%), regulation (55%) and cost of money (53%).

