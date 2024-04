The total number of registered unemployed persons in the Greek Public Employment Service (DYPA) registered in March 2024 amounted to 976,373 people, a decrease of -59,207 persons (-5.7%) compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, March 2023.

Also compared to the previous month the unemployed registered a decrease of -40.683 people (-4%), according to the figures that DYPA released on Friday.