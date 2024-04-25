ECONOMY

Chugoku to promote reduced CO2 solutions at Posidonia

Chugoku to promote reduced CO2 solutions at Posidonia

Chugoku Marine Paints (Hellas), the Greek distributor of the Japanese marine paint and coating manufacturing company, will add its colorful presence at Posidonia this summer (on June 3-7) for a ninth consecutive time in order to promote its solutions in Greece and the surrounding countries and educate potential customers on issues pertaining to the qualitative, sustainability and technological attributes of its wide range of products.

During Posidonia 2024, the company will promote its CMP-MAP concept, a vessel monitoring and analysis program designed to visualize the fuel efficiency of ships by analyzing hull performance and operating conditions based on big data.

The program is targeted at shipowners, management and operating companies.

“We provide solutions to minimize biofouling with premium hull coating systems. CMP’s premium antifouling systems can contribute to improve the requirements of EEXI and CII, as well as reducing CO2 emissions worldwide,” said Hideyuki Tanaka, chief of Technical Headquarters.

