Athens Airport voted top in marketing strategy

Global airlines have voted Athens International Airport (AIA) as the best this year for its marketing strategy and efforts in developing the Athens market, in the category of airports serving more than 20 million passengers.

During the annual meeting of the European aviation industry, Routes Europe 2024 (April 22-24) in Denmark, AIA once again secured the top position.

In 2023, Athens Airport served 28.17 million passengers, marking a 24% increase compared to 2022 and a significant 10.2% rise compared to 2019.

The first quarter of 2024 also saw a surge, with traffic performance increasing by 16.5% compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, AIA has expanded its network for the summer of 2024, adding five new destinations, eight additional airlines, and 19 extra routes on existing connections.

The Routes awards stand out for their unique process, where voting and decision-making are solely in the hands of airlines, recognizing excellence in aviation development worldwide.

This year’s award is particularly notable, as Athens International Airport competed in the same category as Istanbul IGA, Rome Fiumicino, Brussels Airport, and Vienna Airport.