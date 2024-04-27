Orilina’s development at Elliniko is set to start

Orilina Properties REIC has secured the necessary building permit for its planned complex of luxury homes and a private members’ club at Elliniko, southern Athens, and now the process of searching for a contractor through a relevant tender has begun, so that work on site can begin.

The project, Marina Residences by Kengo Kuma, envisages the construction of a 4,900-square meter complex, which will include penthouses and maisonettes, with private pools and gardens, as well as recreational areas, which will be available to all residents.

All properties will have views of the sea, as well as Lamda Development’s Riviera Tower.