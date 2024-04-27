US fuel-agnostic green lubes firm Shipglide to debut at Posidonia

Florida-based Shipglide is making its Posidonia debut this year (on June 3-7) and is on the verge of opening its first offices in Greece through a strategic joint venture.

The company describes its mission as being a pioneer of change in the maritime industry by offering a proven and fuel-agnostic air lubrication system tailored to suit every kind of vessel.

The air lubrication system empowers shipping’s decarbonization journey with cutting-edge solutions, delivering innovative technologies that enhance ships’ energy efficiency and significantly reduce emissions.

At Posidonia 2024, at the Metropolitan Expo Center next to Athens International Airport, the company will use virtual reality technology to present its air lubrication system, demonstrating the capacity for up to 10% fuel reduction and concurrent carbon emission reduction.

Jamie Coates, president of Shipglide Inc, said: “We provide sustainable and cost-effective technologies to optimize vessel performance and drive environmental stewardship, ensuring a greener and more sustainable future for our planet. Shipglide is thankful to the Greek shipping community for welcoming us to become a key supplier for their vessels. We look forward to further discussing our involvement with shipowners and suppliers.”