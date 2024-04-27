Athens mayor clashes with hoteliers

The popular Plaka district at the foot of the Acropolis has been turned into a vast hotel, say local residents. [Shutterstock]

The demand of the new mayor of Athens, Haris Doukas, for an increase in the fees imposed on accommodation in the capital’s hotels in order to finance the increased needs for infrastructure and personnel created by the increase of tourists in the capital has triggered a confrontation with hoteliers.

In an article published in Kathimerini, Doukas requested that the levy that is already paid to the municipality, as in all municipalities, be set at 2%, as was voted by Parliament, and not 0.5%, which was set by a ministerial decision in 2009.

The move comes as the rapid increase in tourist traffic in recent years has brought the tourist industry into conflict with the permanent residents of popular areas, but also with the municipal authorities, who want a greater share of the revenue.

