Athens airport expects 30 mln travelers in 2024

The supply of four Airbus A321 neo LR from Aegean, which will allow for flights lasting up to 7.5 hours, will also help boost the connectivity of the Eleftherios Venizelos airport with new major markets, such as Asia, the managing director of Athens International Airport, Yannis Paraschisas, stated during last week’s annual general meeting.

Following a 16.5% increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter of the year, moreover, AIA’s management has revised its forecast for the overall course of 2024 in relation to the figures it had estimated in the context of the listing. It now estimates passenger traffic for this year to come to as much as 30 million people.

What’s more, the company’s management indicated that operating profits (EBITDA) will continue to be at levels above 60% of revenues. AIA is currently in the middle of an expansion of the airport, which includes an increase in commercial space of more than 60% and the construction of a multi-story car park.

At the same time, it is in the process of selecting a contractor to design the new development, with seven schemes having qualified for the second stage of the international architectural competition.

Financing for the first phase of the 650-million-euro development is estimated to come from banks, “on competitive terms,” with contacts already taking place.