PM briefed on DYPA initiatives to boost employment

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended the 30th “Career Day” organized by the Greek Public Employment Service (DYPA) at the port of Piraeus on Saturday. During his visit, he was briefed by the Minister of Labor and Social Security Domna Michailidou, the Deputy Minister Vassilis Spanakis, and the director of DYPA Spyros Protopsaltis on the initiatives undertaken by DYPA in the labor market.

Additionally, Mitsotakis spoke with representatives from over 70 companies participating in the event seeking employees for more than 1,000 positions in sectors related to the blue economy, which includes industries like fishing, shipping, tourism, renewable energy, marine biotechnology, and coastal infrastructure development. He also conversed with unemployed individuals and employees looking to change jobs, who, through the “Career Days,” can directly contact employers.

“As unemployment decreases and wages rise in our country, it becomes increasingly important to align the potential of the workforce with the real needs of the labor market,” Mitsotakis said.

“In this area, DYPA plays a decisive role, not only through actions such as ‘Career Day’ but also through training and retraining programs, including DYPA’s apprenticeship schools,” he said.

“This enables us to offer more employment opportunities, especially to our young fellow citizens, and, above all, more stable, well-paid jobs,” he said. [AMNA]