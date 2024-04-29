Reward system for boosting productivity in the public sector

A new incentive and reward system for public sector employees was presented by the Interior Minister Nikos Kerameos and Deputy Interior Minister Vivi Charalampogiannis during the Ministerial Council meeting Monday.

Aimed at boosting productivity and efficiency among civil servants, the system, as outlined in a statement from the Labor Ministry, seeks to expedite the implementation of reforms for optimal citizen service.

Key features include a framework tightly integrated with existing targeting and evaluation systems, covering all targeted agencies. Clear methodologies for goal setting and reward allocation are established, alongside the establishment of Incentive and Reward Committees and Information Systems within the Interior Ministry.

The system introduces both monetary and non-monetary rewards, potentially allowing eligible employees to receive up to 15% of their annual base salary.

All employees in the public sector, including ministries, municipalities and hospitals, are eligible for the productivity bonus. To qualify, employees must have significantly contributed to achieving the selected target or goal.