ECONOMY

Reward system for boosting productivity in the public sector

Reward system for boosting productivity in the public sector
File photo.

A new incentive and reward system for public sector employees was presented by the Interior Minister Nikos Kerameos and Deputy Interior Minister Vivi Charalampogiannis during the Ministerial Council meeting Monday. 

Aimed at boosting productivity and efficiency among civil servants, the system, as outlined in a statement from the Labor Ministry, seeks to expedite the implementation of reforms for optimal citizen service. 

Key features include a framework tightly integrated with existing targeting and evaluation systems, covering all targeted agencies. Clear methodologies for goal setting and reward allocation are established, alongside the establishment of Incentive and Reward Committees and Information Systems within the Interior Ministry. 

The system introduces both monetary and non-monetary rewards, potentially allowing eligible employees to receive up to 15% of their annual base salary. 

All employees in the public sector, including ministries, municipalities and hospitals, are eligible for the productivity bonus. To qualify, employees must have significantly contributed to achieving the selected target or goal.

Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM briefed on DYPA initiatives to boost employment
ECONOMY

PM briefed on DYPA initiatives to boost employment

March sees historic high in new jobs
EMPLOYMENT

March sees historic high in new jobs

Short-staffed Cyprus greets foreign labor
EMPLOYMENT

Short-staffed Cyprus greets foreign labor

Study reveals challenges faced by migrant graduates in EU labor markets
ECONOMY

Study reveals challenges faced by migrant graduates in EU labor markets

Greek unemployment falls 5.7% y-o-y
ECONOMY

Greek unemployment falls 5.7% y-o-y

More years of work, lower pensions
ECONOMY

More years of work, lower pensions