Checking railway link of Peloponnese with Attica

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Nikos Tachiaos inspected railway projects connecting the northern Peloponnese with Attica on Monday.

These projects involve contracts related to the railway network in Loutraki and Rio.

“The country’s railway network, as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has stated, is a priority,” noted the deputy minister responsible for infrastructure during his visit to the construction sites.

He highlighted the 15 interventions for the revitalization of the Greek railway, as well as the emergency funding of the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) with 25 million euros aimed at the radical renewal and modernization of the Automatic Level Crossing Systems (ALCS), as announced by Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Christos Staikouras.

Tachiaos emphasized the importance of the railway connection of the northern part of the Peloponnese with Attica.

“The connection will provide alternative options for the residents’ transportation and will streamline transportation, contributing to the economic and social development of the regions involved,” he said and added that these efforts reflect the government’s commitment to improving transportation infrastructure and connectivity, aiming to enhance accessibility and mobility across different parts of Greece.