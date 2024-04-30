Greece’s leap in advancing pharmaceutical research

Greece aims to become a hub for pharmaceutical research and drug production in Europe.

The investments already started by the Greek pharmaceutical industry will reach 1.5 billion euros by 2026 and include the upgrading of existing ones, but also the construction of 10 new factories throughout Greece with 56 production lines, 14 new research structures and the employment of 5,500 highly skilled workers, the president of the Panhellenic Pharmaceutical Industry Association, Theodoros Tryfon, said on Sunday.

He described the ambitious investment plan of the Greek pharmaceutical industry, its actions to reverse the brain drain into a brain gain and made proposals for pharmaceutical policy.

These developments will strengthen the position of Greece in the field of pharmaceutical research and drug production, which today has 45 factories, represents approximately 10% of the European production network, and has a competitive international presence in almost 150 countries of the world.