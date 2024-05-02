ECONOMY

Greece welcomed over 30 mln tourists last year

Greece welcomed over 30 mln tourists last year

Travel receipts in 2023 totaled 20.59 billion euros, up by 16.5% compared with 2022, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday in a final report on 2023.

This development was driven by an 11.6% increase in receipts from residents of the European Union, which stood at €11.17 billion or 54.2% of total travel receipts, and by an 18.3% rise in receipts from other counties’ residents to €8.57 billion.

The year-on-year rise in travel receipts was driven by a 20.8% increase in the number of non-resident inbound travelers, the central bank said, as well as by a rise in average expenditure per overnight stay by €6.90, or 8.6%.

Inbound tourists in 2023 totaled 30.08 million, against 29.875 million in 2022.

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
No seats left on Easter ferries
TOURISM

No seats left on Easter ferries

Enterprise Greece makes a solid appearance at Berlin’s IHIF
ECONOMY

Enterprise Greece makes a solid appearance at Berlin’s IHIF

Cyprus tourism up 5% in first quarter
ECONOMY

Cyprus tourism up 5% in first quarter

Athens mayor clashes with hoteliers
ECONOMY

Athens mayor clashes with hoteliers

Hotels only garner small part of growth in February tourist arrivals
TOURISM

Hotels only garner small part of growth in February tourist arrivals

Greece in Americans’ top five
TOURISM

Greece in Americans’ top five