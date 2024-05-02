Greece welcomed over 30 mln tourists last year

Travel receipts in 2023 totaled 20.59 billion euros, up by 16.5% compared with 2022, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday in a final report on 2023.

This development was driven by an 11.6% increase in receipts from residents of the European Union, which stood at €11.17 billion or 54.2% of total travel receipts, and by an 18.3% rise in receipts from other counties’ residents to €8.57 billion.

The year-on-year rise in travel receipts was driven by a 20.8% increase in the number of non-resident inbound travelers, the central bank said, as well as by a rise in average expenditure per overnight stay by €6.90, or 8.6%.

Inbound tourists in 2023 totaled 30.08 million, against 29.875 million in 2022.