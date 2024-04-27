ECONOMY

Cyprus tourism up 5% in first quarter

The deputy minister of tourism for Cyprus, Kostas Koumis, said on Friday that tourism has been showing a solid northward trend since the start of the year. 

He went on to note that provisional statistics from the first quarter of 2024 demonstrate an increase of more than 5% compared to the same period last year.

However, Koumis also stressed that if arrivals keep rising at this pace, Cyprus will have to consider bringing in foreign workers to boost the market, which has been experiencing staff shortages.

