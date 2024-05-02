ECONOMY

Volos port restoration tender in mid-June

Volos port restoration tender in mid-June
[InTime News]

A tendering process for the restoration of extreme-weather damage at the port of Volos in Thessaly is expected to begin by the middle of June, Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) officials said on Tuesday.

The port was severely damaged by storms Daniel and Elias in September 2023, bringing an estimated 700,000 cubic meters of debris to the port basin and seriously hampering the docking of ships.

A government team including National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and Deputy Civil Protection and Climate Crisis Minister Christos Triantopoulos visited the Volos Port Organization and briefed the directors about securing nearly 5 million euros in funding to auction and implement restoration works.

The organization is expected to contribute funding for the project also.

According to TAIPED officials, the restoration of the port is expected to be completed before the next tourism season, in 2025.

Shipping Infrastructure

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Alexandroupoli port upgrading begins
ECONOMY

Alexandroupoli port upgrading begins

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA on its investment in Volos
ECONOMY

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA on its investment in Volos

Strategic cooperation deal for Thessaloniki Port
ECONOMY

Strategic cooperation deal for Thessaloniki Port

Greek Parliament approves Igoumenitsa, Thessaloniki port bills
ECONOMY

Greek Parliament approves Igoumenitsa, Thessaloniki port bills

E65 highway, linking Lamia with Kalambaka, opens after 16 long years
PUBLIC WORKS

E65 highway, linking Lamia with Kalambaka, opens after 16 long years

PM to inaugurate central Greek highway section
ECONOMY

PM to inaugurate central Greek highway section