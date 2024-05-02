Volos port restoration tender in mid-June

A tendering process for the restoration of extreme-weather damage at the port of Volos in Thessaly is expected to begin by the middle of June, Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) officials said on Tuesday.

The port was severely damaged by storms Daniel and Elias in September 2023, bringing an estimated 700,000 cubic meters of debris to the port basin and seriously hampering the docking of ships.

A government team including National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and Deputy Civil Protection and Climate Crisis Minister Christos Triantopoulos visited the Volos Port Organization and briefed the directors about securing nearly 5 million euros in funding to auction and implement restoration works.

The organization is expected to contribute funding for the project also.

According to TAIPED officials, the restoration of the port is expected to be completed before the next tourism season, in 2025.