Aegean Airlines to distribute dividend

This winter, Aegean Airlines is offering the largest route schedule in its history, which includes 18 new routes in 14 countries. Its network, the carrier announced on Monday, will include new destinations in the Middle East, North Africa, the Balkans and Europe, with the airline connecting Athens with Dubai, Luxor, Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, Innsbruck, Bratislava, Baku, Chisinau and, for the first time, Cairo with Thessaloniki. The flights to Dubai will be carried out six times a week from November 10, with the airline, which records a significant demand for this destination, seeking to attract more passengers on transit flights.

Aegean Airlines will distribute a dividend for the first time after four years for fiscal 2023, it said this week.

Chairman Eftychis Vassilakis said after the annual general assembly on Tuesday that Aegean, Greece’s main carrier, had met all its obligations, direct or in loans, to the state (such as warrants).

As a result, it proposed the distribution of a dividend for 2023 of 0.75 euros per share, for a total of €67.625 million.