Restoration of Thessaly railroad to cost €463 mln, minister says

Railway in Thessaly. The bill for the complete rehabilitation works of the railway in Thessaly, after the disastrous floods of Storm Daniel, is being revised upward, according to new estimates. Restoration projects may cost closer to 280-300 million euros, against 200 million euros, which was the original estimate. [INTIME]

Repairing the railroad network in Thessaly, Central Greece, after the extensive damage wreaked by Storm Daniel in September 2023 will cost 463 million euros (including VAT), Infrastructure & Transport Minister Christos Staikouras has told a parliamentary committee.

Restoration and upgrading works will also include building resilience in the network against similar extreme weather phenomena.

Work on the railroad includes the main axis of Athens-Thessaloniki and the lines of Larissa-Volos, Paleofarsala-Kalabaka, and Mount Pilio.

The main Athens-Thessaloniki line will also get a new signaling and remote management system, as the previous system (Contract 717) has been destroyed.

The changes will allow the main railroad system to link up to the European Railroad Network.

Additional funding for the project is also being sought from European Union funds.