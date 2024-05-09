SAES looking forward to Posidonia

In the bustling landscape of maritime innovation, SAES – Safety Engineering Services will be taking center stage at Posidonia 2024, on June 3-7, with a legacy of technical excellence in the realm of safety inspections, ensuring that vessels meet the highest standards.

Having participated in Posidonia since 2014, SAES recognizes the exhibition’s ability to cultivate global connections and showcase services to a diverse audience.

Past editions have proven instrumental in expanding SAES’ market reach and fostering collaborations.

As Posidonia 2024 approaches, SAES aims to leverage the platform for extensive networking, increasing the visibility of its safety-focused services.

The company anticipates global exposure, emphasizing its commitment to maritime safety standards and its readiness to embrace the evolving industry landscape.