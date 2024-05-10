Working pensioners double in 2.5 months

The registration of working pensioners on the special electronic platform of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) has exceeded all expectations, already reaching 78,000, and is increasing by the day.

The surge in registrations has been attributed to the recent scheme that abolished the withholding of part of the pension and its replacement with a contribution to income from work to encourage people to declare their earnings.

According to Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Security Panos Tsakloglou, the number of registrations will soon reach 100,000 if the current pace of submissions continues on the platform, which has been operating for less than 2.5 months.

Tsakloglou hailed the success of the scheme, stressing that under the previous regime, the pensioners who had declared that they continue to work numbered about 36,000.

It should be noted that, until December 31, if a pensioner decided to work, he or she immediately lost 30% of his or her pension – in fact, this percentage until 2019 was 60%.

With the recent insurance law, pensioners who declare that they continue or will continue to work will receive their full pension from January 1, 2024.

In addition to the insurance contributions provided for all employees, a special contribution for EFKA of 10% is deducted from their salaries, or income if they are self-employed or farmers.

Tsakloglou maintains this measure helps pensioners increase their income and their future pension, as the additional insurance time, immediately after the end of employment, with a new application by the pensioner, will be counted in the pensionable time and will lead to an increase in the pension.

Bearing this in mind, Labor Ministry officials estimate that in the coming months the declarations will reach very close to the actual number of pensioners working in undeclared work, as this was, after all, the purpose of this provision.

At the same time, of course, as the competent minister of labor, Domna Michailidou, has stated, the benefit of the new framework in the employment of pensioners can reach up to 3,500 euros on an annual basis.