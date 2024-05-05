Undoing the brain drain

Authorities are eager to see young, highly qualified professionals who chose to move abroad to work in the years of the financial crisis return to Greece. And private companies say they are eager to hire them.

The Labor Ministry has created an online platform, “Rebrain Greece,” to help match professionals willing to return home with potential employers.

Twelve large Greek enterprises, ranging from banks to construction groups and public utilities, have said they want to hire 300 people in positions such as engineers, systems analysts and financial consultants. About 600 expressed interest, but the desire to return does not always translate into repatriation. Overall, 1,500 expatriates and 170 local firms have joined the platform.

Konstantinos Agrapidas, the Labor Ministry official responsible for setting up the “Rebrain Greece” platform acknowledges that Greek companies face stiff competition from other European employers, who might offer more enticing working environments and pay packages. He also points to countries such as Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain, which offer especially favorable financial and tax incentives, including financing for startups, not only to their own expatriates, but also to other nationals.

Greek companies often complain of a shortage of qualified professionals. In turn, professionals also note that the offered pay often does not match what they are getting abroad. And while some have told Kathimerini they are willing to take a pay cut to return home – many would rather raise a family in Greece – the decisive step is far from certain.

Authorities estimate that of the 600,000, mostly young, professionals who left to work abroad in 2010-2021, some 350,000 have returned.