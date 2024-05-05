ECONOMY

Undoing the brain drain

Authorities, employers join in effort to entice young professionals back home

Undoing the brain drain
[Shutterstock]

Authorities are eager to see young, highly qualified professionals who chose to move abroad to work in the years of the financial crisis return to Greece. And private companies say they are eager to hire them.

The Labor Ministry has created an online platform, “Rebrain Greece,” to help match professionals willing to return home with potential employers.

Twelve large Greek enterprises, ranging from banks to construction groups and public utilities, have said they want to hire 300 people in positions such as engineers, systems analysts and financial consultants. About 600 expressed interest, but the desire to return does not always translate into repatriation. Overall, 1,500 expatriates and 170 local firms have joined the platform.

Konstantinos Agrapidas, the Labor Ministry official responsible for setting up the “Rebrain Greece” platform acknowledges that Greek companies face stiff competition from other European employers, who might offer more enticing working environments and pay packages. He also points to countries such as Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain, which offer especially favorable financial and tax incentives, including financing for startups, not only to their own expatriates, but also to other nationals.

Greek companies often complain of a shortage of qualified professionals. In turn, professionals also note that the offered pay often does not match what they are getting abroad. And while some have told Kathimerini they are willing to take a pay cut to return home – many would rather raise a family in Greece – the decisive step is far from certain.

Authorities estimate that of the 600,000, mostly young, professionals who left to work abroad in 2010-2021, some 350,000 have returned.

Employment Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Europe’s bid to boost gig workers’ rights fails again
ECONOMY

Europe’s bid to boost gig workers’ rights fails again

Gov’t hails reduction of unemployment
ECONOMY

Gov’t hails reduction of unemployment

Record 13 pct increase in labor Inspections
ECONOMY

Record 13 pct increase in labor Inspections

Japanese vote of confidence in Greece
ECONOMY

Japanese vote of confidence in Greece

Work equality in Greece still lags behind, SEV survey shows
ECONOMY

Work equality in Greece still lags behind, SEV survey shows

Optimism about jobs in Q3 from Greek businesses
ECONOMY

Optimism about jobs in Q3 from Greek businesses