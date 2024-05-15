ECONOMY TOURISM

Greece in the top five for its main visitor markets

Greece is now fifth on the list of destinations that travelers from the three largest European markets, namely Germany, the United Kingdom and France, want to visit in the next 12 months.

About 20% of respondents in a large survey conducted in each of these markets want to travel to Greece.

It is possible that this percentage would have been higher if Greece was located closer to these countries, as the specific survey shows that the majority prefer trips with a flight duration of less than three hours.

The two main competitors of Greece are Spain and Italy, according to the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE).

Tourism

