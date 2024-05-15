Greek inflation declines slightly in April

A woman shops at a supermarket. The price of fresh produce has shot up in recent months. For example, a kilogram of oranges, sold on supermarket shelves for €1.40/kg, costs around €0.30-€0.40 when it leaves the farm for the packing plant.

Inflation stood at 3.1% in April, compared to 3.2% in March and against 3% in April 2023, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Tuesday.

In energy, the price of natural gas dropped 26.9%.

On the other hand, price increases were recorded in food (5.4%), with olive oil prices up 63.7%.

Further price increases were recorded in: Rice (8.5%), Meat – general (3.2%), Fresh fish (10.6%), Olive oil (63.7%), Fruit – general (11.6%), Vegetables – general (6.1%), Sugar – chocolates – sweets – ice cream (3.4%), Other foods (3.3%), Mineral water – soft drinks – fruit juices (12.5%), and Alcoholic drinks – not served (5.8%).